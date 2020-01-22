Go Inside the Preview for Girl From the North Country With the Broadway Cast

Photos   Go Inside the Preview for Girl From the North Country With the Broadway Cast
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 22, 2020
The musical begins performances February 7 at the Belasco Theatre.
Before they begin performances on Broadway, the cast members of Girl From the North Country gave a special preview of songs from the upcoming musical January 22.

The Broadway transfer of the musical, which originally made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater, will begin performances February 7 at the Belasco Theatre. Opening night is set for March 5.

Featuring a book and direction by Conor McPherson and music by Bob Dylan, the Great Depression–era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

eprising their performances from The Public Theater 2018 Off-Broadway production are Tony nominees Marc Kudisch, David Pittu, and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams. New to the cast are Matt McGrath, Jay O. Sanders, Austin Scott, and ensemble members Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

