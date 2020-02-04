Go Inside the Jerry Herman Memorial Celebration With Photos of Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and More

Go Inside the Jerry Herman Memorial Celebration With Photos of Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 04, 2020
 
The concert celebration was held February 3 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where two separate revivals of Hello, Dolly! played.
The Broadway community came out to celebrate the life of Jerry Herman at a memorial concert at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (where two revivals of his Hello, Dolly!, both led by Carol Channing, have played) February 3.

Produced by Michael Feinstein, Herman's goddaughter Jane Dorian, and Herman's husband Terry Marler, the concert commemorated the late composer-lyricist with several of Mr. Herman's former collaborators and stars from some of his most beloved titles, including Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly! and Mack and Mabel), Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), and recent Hello, Dolly! national tour stars Betty Buckley and John Bolton.

READ: Broadway Pays Tribute to Master Hit Maker Jerry Herman; Details of the February 3 Memorial

Inside the Jerry Herman Memorial Celebration With Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and More

Inside the Jerry Herman Memorial Celebration With Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and More

The lineup also included Klea Blackhurst, Tyne Daly, Sutton Foster, Jason Graae, Debbie Gravitte, Jeremy Jordan, Lorna Luft, Marilyn Maye, Kelli O'Hara, Ron Raines, Lee Roy Reams, and Leslie Uggams.

READ: Broadway Community Remembers Jerry Herman's Life and Work

Mr. Herman died December 26, 2019 at the age of 88. Read the full Playbill obituary here.

