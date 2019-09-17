Go Inside the Launch of Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 17, 2019
 
Ana Villafañe, Dyllόn Burnside, and more came out to celebrate El Conjunto at the W Living Room Times Square September 15.
Will Hack, Dyllón Burnisde, Justin Ramos, Ana Villafañe, Aixa Burgos, Isabella McCalla, James Rushin, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Jennifer Broski

Viva Broadway celebrated the launch of El Conjunto, the organization's Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series September 15. Hosted by On Your Feet’s Ana Villafañe, Viva Broadway offered audiences a cabaret-style concert program with Dyllόn Burnside (Pose), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Ana Isabelle (West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg), and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) at the W Living Room Times Square.

El Conjunto will continue September 29 and October 13. Doors open at 6 PM, and all performances begin at 7 PM. Additional talent will be announced at a later date.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

Ana Villafañe Jennifer Broski
Dyllón Burnisde Jennifer Broski
Isabella McCalla Jennifer Broski
Pepper Solana Jennifer Broski
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Jennifer Broski
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Jennifer Broski
Isabella McCalla Jennifer Broski
Dyllón Burnisde Jennifer Broski
Luis Salgado and Ana Villafañe Jennifer Broski
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway is the Broadway League’s audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

Justin Ramos serves as musical director. For more information, visit Viva.Broadway.

