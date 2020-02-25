Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of All the Natalie Portmans

C. A. Johnson's new play, presented by MCC, stars Kara Young as a teenager who escapes into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

MCC Theater celebrated the official opening of C.A. Johnson's All the Natalie Portmans February 24. A fantastical coming-of-age comedy, the new play sees 16-year-old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), performances of the world premiere began February 6 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, where the extended run continues through March 29. Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven) stars as Keyonna in a cast that also features Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).

Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of All the Natalie Portmans Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of All the Natalie Portmans 14 PHOTOS

The production features scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Telsey + Company/Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

All the Natalie Portmans was developed, in part, at the 2018 Sundance Theatre Lab. Johnson is MCC Theater’s 2019-20 Tow Playwright in Residence.

