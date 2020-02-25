Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of All the Natalie Portmans

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 25, 2020
 
C. A. Johnson's new play, presented by MCC, stars Kara Young as a teenager who escapes into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Cast of_HR.jpg
Cast of All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo

MCC Theater celebrated the official opening of C.A. Johnson's All the Natalie Portmans February 24. A fantastical coming-of-age comedy, the new play sees 16-year-old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), performances of the world premiere began February 6 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, where the extended run continues through March 29. Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven) stars as Keyonna in a cast that also features Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).

All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Cast of_HR.jpg
Cast of All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Cast with C.A. Johnson and Kate Whoriskey_HR.jpg
C.A. Johnson, Kate Whoriskey, and the cast of All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Cast, Creative Team, MCC Artistic Staff_HR.jpg
MCC Theater artistic staff with the cast and creative team of All the Natalie Portmans Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Elise Kibler_HR.jpg
Elise Kibler Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Jocelyn Bioh_HR.jpg
Jocelyn Bioh Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Joshua Boone in_HR.jpg
Joshua Boone Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Kara Young_HR 2.jpg
Kara Young Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Kara Young_HR.jpg
Kara Young Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Kate Whoriskey with husband Daniel Breaker and son Rory_HR.jpg
Daniel Breaker and Kate Whoriskey with their son Rory Da Ping Luo
All the Natalie Portmans_MCC Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Montego Glover_HR 2.jpg
Montego Glover Da Ping Luo
The production features scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Telsey + Company/Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

All the Natalie Portmans was developed, in part, at the 2018 Sundance Theatre Lab. Johnson is MCC Theater’s 2019-20 Tow Playwright in Residence.

