Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Anatomy of a Suicide

Opening Night Photos   Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Anatomy of a Suicide
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 20, 2020
 
The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize–winning play, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, opened at Atlantic Theater February 18.
Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the official opening of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide February 18. The play, which won the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, premieres in the U.S. following an acclaimed London run.

An exploration of mothers and daughters, Anatomy of a Suicide details the story of three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously onstage.

Directed by Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz, the cast is made up of Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Carla Gugino (Jett), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo (Reign), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

The run, which began February 1 and is scheduled through March 15, features scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company: Karyn Casl and Madison Sylvester.

Birch has been a two-time finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize with her plays Many Moons and Revolt. She said. Revolt again. She is the winner of the Arts Foundation Award for Playwriting 2014 and the co-winner of the George Devine Award for Most Promising Playwright 2014.

