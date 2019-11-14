Go Inside the Opening Celebration of Slava's Snowshow on Broadway

By Emily Selleck, Nathan Skethway
Nov 14, 2019
The Olivier Award-winning production celebrated its opening November 13 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Slava Polinin and the cast of Slava's Snowshow_HR_-2.jpg
Slava Polunin and the cast of Slava's Snowshow Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Slava’s Snowshow has returned to Broadway, taking over the Stephen Sondheim Theatre with its wintry blizzard and ensemble of clowns. The holiday variety show, which was created by Russian-born Slava Polunin and first debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow, celebrated its Broadway opening November 13 ahead of an official opening November 14.

Broadway alums Norbert Leo Butz, Lesli Margherita, and Jason Tam walked the white carpet, along with Dear Evan Hansen and Be More Chill star Will Roland, who told Playbill he has been “stannning” the show for 13 years.

Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Will Roland_HR_.jpg
Will Roland Joseph Marzullo/WENN

“I saw this show in 2006, and I actually met Slava 13 years ago,” he said. “I’m excited to be immersed in a winter wonderland of quality clowning and yuletide joy. It’s not really a Christmas show, but it’s yule enough.”

READ: Slava’s Snowshow Captivates Audiences—Without a Single Word

Known for its climactic blizzard and wordless clowns as they travel in search of joy, Slava’s Snowshow made its New York debut in 2004 and received a 2009 Tony Award nomination for Unique Theatrical Show.

Joining show creator Slava Polunin on stage as fellow joy seekers are Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova.

Slava’s Snowshow is produced by David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold with production management by Tinc Productions and general management by KGM Theatrical. The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer_HR_.jpg
Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Carrie Berk_HR_.jpg
Carrie Berk Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Norbert Leo Butz, Georgia Teresa Butz, and Michelle Federer_HR_.jpg
Norbert Leo Butz, Georgia Teresa Butz, and Michelle Federer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Saavy Crawford_HR_.jpg
Saavy Crawford Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Francesca Curran_HR_.jpg
Francesca Curran Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Shannon Denise Evans_HR_.jpg
Shannon Denise Evans Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Brady Jenness_HR_.jpg
Brady Jenness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Mia Sinclair Jenness_HR_.jpg
Mia Sinclair Jenness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Elena Kurnosova_HR_.jpg
Elena Kurnosova Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Alexandra LoBianco_HR_.jpg
Alexandra LoBianco Joseph Marzullo/WENN
