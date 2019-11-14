Go Inside the Opening Celebration of Slava's Snowshow on Broadway

The Olivier Award-winning production celebrated its opening November 13 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Slava’s Snowshow has returned to Broadway, taking over the Stephen Sondheim Theatre with its wintry blizzard and ensemble of clowns. The holiday variety show, which was created by Russian-born Slava Polunin and first debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow, celebrated its Broadway opening November 13 ahead of an official opening November 14.

Broadway alums Norbert Leo Butz, Lesli Margherita, and Jason Tam walked the white carpet, along with Dear Evan Hansen and Be More Chill star Will Roland, who told Playbill he has been “stannning” the show for 13 years.

“I saw this show in 2006, and I actually met Slava 13 years ago,” he said. “I’m excited to be immersed in a winter wonderland of quality clowning and yuletide joy. It’s not really a Christmas show, but it’s yule enough.”

Known for its climactic blizzard and wordless clowns as they travel in search of joy, Slava’s Snowshow made its New York debut in 2004 and received a 2009 Tony Award nomination for Unique Theatrical Show.

Joining show creator Slava Polunin on stage as fellow joy seekers are Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova.

Slava’s Snowshow is produced by David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold with production management by Tinc Productions and general management by KGM Theatrical. The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan.

