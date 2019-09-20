Go Inside the Press Day for Broadway's The Sound Inside, Starring Mary-Louise Parker

David Cromer directs the new psychological thriller, which also stars Will Hochman.

Performances began September 14 at Studio 54 for the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, a psychological thriller by novelist, filmmaker, playwright, and director Adam Rapp. Helmed by David Cromer (The Band’s Visit), the new drama involves a tenured professor, a talented student, and a troubling favor.

Reprising their performances from the play's 2018 world premiere are Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker as Ivy League professor Bella, and Will Hochman, who makes his Broadway debut as Christopher, a talented yet mysterious student who becomes entangled in Bella’s life when she faces a troubling challenge.

READ: Why Mary-Louise Parker Chose a Thriller for Her Broadway Return

The Sound Inside debuted and was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival. The Broadway premiere will open October 17.

Flip through photos from the press event below:



Go Inside the Press Day for Broadway's The Sound Inside Go Inside the Press Day for Broadway's The Sound Inside 8 PHOTOS

The production, which marks Rapp's Broadway debut as well, features sets by Alexander Woodward, costumes by David Hyman, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, and projections by Aaron Rhyne. Casting is by Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA.