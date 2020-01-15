Go Inside the Press Day for MCC Theater’s All the Natalie Portmans

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 15, 2020
 
The Off-Broadway world premiere by C.A. Johnson begins performances February 6.
Joshua Boone, Kara Young, Montego Glover, C.A. Johnson, Kate Whoriskey, Elise Kibler, and Renika Williams Da Ping Luo

MCC Theater's world-premiere production of C.A. Johnson's All The Natalie Portmans begins performances February 6 ahead of a February 24 opening in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

A fantastical coming-of-age comedy directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), the new play sees 16-year old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

The cast features Kara Young, Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).

The production will feature scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly of Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

Elise Kibler Da Ping Luo
Kara Young Da Ping Luo
Joshua Boone Da Ping Luo
Renika Williams Da Ping Luo
Kate Whoriskey Da Ping Luo
Montego Glover Da Ping Luo
C.A. Johnson and Kate Whoriskey Da Ping Luo
C.A. Johnson Da Ping Luo
Joshua Boone, Montego Glover, Kara Young, Elise Kibler, and Renika Williams Da Ping Luo
Joshua Boone, Kara Young, Montego Glover, C.A. Johnson, Kate Whoriskey, Elise Kibler, and Renika Williams Da Ping Luo
