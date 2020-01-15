Go Inside the Press Day for MCC Theater’s All the Natalie Portmans

The Off-Broadway world premiere by C.A. Johnson begins performances February 6.

MCC Theater's world-premiere production of C.A. Johnson's All The Natalie Portmans begins performances February 6 ahead of a February 24 opening in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

A fantastical coming-of-age comedy directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), the new play sees 16-year old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

The cast features Kara Young, Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).



The production will feature scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly of Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

