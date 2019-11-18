Go Inside the Press Day for North American Tour of We Will Rock You

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside the Press Day for North American Tour of We Will Rock You
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 18, 2019
 
The Queen musical plays a limited run at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theatre.
We Will Rock You_Tour_NYC Engagement_Press Day_2019_X_HR
Cast of We Will Rock You Situation Marketing

The North American tour of the Queen musical We Will Rock You plays the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden November 14–17.

Taking center stage in New York City are Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Kevin Doe as Buddy. Also new to the production is music director Stuart Morley.

Based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton, the musical follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock 'n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen.

The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned the futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs, including “We Are the Champions,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want To Break Free,” “Somebody To Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Under Pressure,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” and “We Will Rock You.”

Flip through photos from the press event below:

Go Inside the Press Day for the North American Tour of We Will Rock You

Go Inside the Press Day for the North American Tour of We Will Rock You

7 PHOTOS
We Will Rock You_Tour_NYC Engagement_Press Day_2019_X_HR
Krystle Chance and Cast Situation Marketing
We Will Rock You_Tour_NYC Engagement_Press Day_2019_X_HR
Trevor Coll and Kery Kelly Situation Marketing
We Will Rock You_Tour_NYC Engagement_Press Day_2019_X_HR
Sam Coulson Situation Marketing
We Will Rock You_Tour_NYC Engagement_Press Day_2019_X_HR
Cast of We Will Rock You Situation Marketing
We Will Rock You_Tour_NYC Engagement_Press Day_2019_X_HR
Cast of We Will Rock You Situation Marketing
We Will Rock You_Tour_NYC Engagement_Press Day_2019_X_HR
Cast of We Will Rock You Situation Marketing
We Will Rock You_Tour_NYC Engagement_Press Day_2019_X_HR
Cast of We Will Rock You Situation Marketing
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!