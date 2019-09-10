Go Inside the Press Day for Roundabout's Revival of The Rose Tattoo

Photos   Go Inside the Press Day for Roundabout's Revival of The Rose Tattoo
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 10, 2019
The Tennessee Williams drama begins Broadway performances September 19.
Emun Elliott, Marisa Tomei, and Trip Cullman Daniel Rader

The cast and creative team of Roundabout's upcoming Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Rose Tattoo met the press September 9, ahead of the September 19 start of performances at the American Airlines Theatre. The revival, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and Game of Thrones actor Emun Elliott, will officially open October 15.

The cast also features Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Andréa Burns, Susan Cella, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Carolyn Mignini, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, and Burke Swanson.

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, is the story of a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new suitor in New Orleans. Following its Tony-winning Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently seen on the Main Stem in 1966 and 1995.

With The Rose Tattoo, Roundabout continues its history of producing Williams’ work, following productions of Summer and Smoke (1975 and 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 and 2010), A Streetcar Named Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006), and The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (2011).

Flip through photos from the press day below:

7 PHOTOS
Paige Gilbert and Portia Daniel Rader
Burke Swanson and Ella Rubin Daniel Rader
Jennifer Sánchez, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Susan Cella, and Carolyn Mignini Daniel Rader
Cassie Beck, Greg Hildreth, Constance Shulman, and Tina Benko Daniel Rader
Emun Elliott, Marisa Tomei, and Trip Cullman Daniel Rader
Emun Elliott, Marisa Tomei, and Trip Cullman Daniel Rader
Cast and Creative Team of The Rose Tattoo Daniel Rader
