Go Inside the Press Day for Slava’s Snowshow on Broadway

The return of the immersive Broadway holiday experience brings “an explosion of happiness” to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre starting November 11.

With Slava's Snowshow set to make its return to Broadway, the production held a press day with show creator Slava Polunin November 6.

Beginning performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre November 11, the show is known for its climactic blizzard and its wordless clowns as they travel in search of joy. The production debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway.

Slava's Snowshow is the recipient of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York’s Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh’s Festival Critics’ Award, Moscow’s Stanislavski Award, and Australia’s Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.

READ: Slava’s Snowshow Captivates Audiences—Without a Single Word

Slava’s Snowshow is produced by David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold with production management by Tinc Productions and general management by KGM Theatrical. The show is presented in collaboration with Polunin and Gwenael Allan.

Flip through photos from the show's press day below:

