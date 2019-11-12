Go Inside the SPACE on Ryder Farm's 2019 Gala

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 12, 2019
 
The fourth annual event, hosted by Orange Is the New Black star Michael Chernus, celebrated the non-profit artist residency program.
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Emily Simoness and Michael Chernus_HR_.jpg
Emily Simoness and Michael Chernus Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Adam Rapp, Josh Radnor, Grace McLean, and more came out to celebrate SPACE on Ryder Farm during its fourth annual gala. The event, hosted by Orange Is the New Black’s Michael Chernus, took place November 11 at the Caldwell Factory in New York.

Founded in 2011, SPACE on Ryder Farm creates an environment to invigorate artists and innovators and their work, and contributes to the sustainability and resourceful preservation of one of the oldest organic family farms on the East Coast.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Emily Simoness and Michael Chernus_HR_.jpg
Emily Simoness and Michael Chernus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Eric Fischl, Emily Simoness, and Mary McBride
Eric Fischl, Emily Simoness, and Mary McBride Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Josh Radnor_HR_.jpg
Josh Radnor Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Emily Feldman and Will Arbery_HR_.jpg
Emily Feldman and Will Arbery Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Paul Rogers_HR_.jpg
Paul Rogers Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Joe Slaughter and Deeksha Gaur_HR_.jpg
Joe Slaughter and Deeksha Gaur Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Jean Emond and Jane Balanoff_HR_.jpg
Jean Emond and Jane Balanoff Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Jakob W. Plummer and Vichet Chum_HR_.jpg
Jakob W. Plummer and Vichet Chum Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Hallie Elizabeth Newton and Adam Rapp_HR_.jpg
Hallie Elizabeth Newton and Adam Rapp Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Space on Ryder Farm_Gala_2019_Kris Kukul_HR_.jpg
Kris Kukul Joseph Marzullo/WENN
