Go Inside the SPACE on Ryder Farm's 2019 Gala

The fourth annual event, hosted by Orange Is the New Black star Michael Chernus, celebrated the non-profit artist residency program.

Adam Rapp, Josh Radnor, Grace McLean, and more came out to celebrate SPACE on Ryder Farm during its fourth annual gala. The event, hosted by Orange Is the New Black’s Michael Chernus, took place November 11 at the Caldwell Factory in New York.

Founded in 2011, SPACE on Ryder Farm creates an environment to invigorate artists and innovators and their work, and contributes to the sustainability and resourceful preservation of one of the oldest organic family farms on the East Coast.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

