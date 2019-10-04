Go Inside the World Premiere of Almost Famous

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 04, 2019
Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer co-star in the new musical based on the Cameron Crowe film, which opened September 27 at the Old Globe.
Solea Pfeiffer, Casey Likes, Colin Donnell, and the cast of Almost Famous Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway

The world-premiere musical Almost Famous, based on the 2000 Cameron Crowe movie that launched the career of Kate Hudson, opened September 27 at the Old Globe in San Diego, California.

Writer-director Crowe won an Academy Award for his screenplay to the semi-autobiographical film that charted the coming-of-age of a 15-year-old music fan who lands a Rolling Stone assignment.

Crowe has written the book and lyrics for the musical, which has music by Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt. Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall) directs Almost Famous, which will play an extended run through October 27. Previews began September 13.

Colin Donnell (Violet, Chicago Med) stars as Russell Hammond, with his Songs for a New World co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as Penny Lane and newcomer Casey Likes as William Miller, the teenage Rolling Stone journalist who follows Hammond's emerging band Stillwater on tour.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Signage_HR.JPG
Almost Famous signage Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Rita Pietropinto and Tom Kitt_HR.JPG
Rita Pietropinto and Tom Kitt Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Lia Vollack and Derek McLane_HR.JPG
Lia Vollack and Derek McLane Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Cameron Crowe and Joni Mitchell_HR.JPG
Cameron Crowe and Joni Mitchell Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Cast_HR.JPG
Cast of Almost Famous Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Katie Landner_HR.JPG
Katie Landner Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Cast_HR-1.JPG
Cast of Almost Famous Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Storm Lever, Katie Landner, and Julia Cassandra_HR.JPG
Storm Lever, Katie Landner, Julia Cassandra, and the cast of Almost Famous Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Robert Colletti_HR.JPG
Robert Colletti Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
Almost Famous_The Old Globe_Opening Night_2019_Anika Larsen and Cast_HR.JPG
Anika Larsen and the cast of Almost Famous Bruce Glikas/AlmostFamousBroadway
