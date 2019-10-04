Go Inside the World Premiere of Almost Famous

Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer co-star in the new musical based on the Cameron Crowe film, which opened September 27 at the Old Globe.

The world-premiere musical Almost Famous, based on the 2000 Cameron Crowe movie that launched the career of Kate Hudson, opened September 27 at the Old Globe in San Diego, California.

Writer-director Crowe won an Academy Award for his screenplay to the semi-autobiographical film that charted the coming-of-age of a 15-year-old music fan who lands a Rolling Stone assignment.

Crowe has written the book and lyrics for the musical, which has music by Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt. Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall) directs Almost Famous, which will play an extended run through October 27. Previews began September 13.

Colin Donnell (Violet, Chicago Med) stars as Russell Hammond, with his Songs for a New World co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as Penny Lane and newcomer Casey Likes as William Miller, the teenage Rolling Stone journalist who follows Hammond's emerging band Stillwater on tour.

