Go Inside Viva Broadway's Final El Conjunto Concert, Featuring Ana Villafañe, Jessica Vosk, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 14, 2019
 
The Viva Broadway Hispanic Heritage Month performance series concluded October 13.
Aixa Burgos, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Jaime Lozano, Alexis Michelle, Ana Villafañe, Samara Ariel Ehrlich, Doreen Montalvo, Khris Davis, Justin Ramos, Jessica Vosk, Robin de Jesus, Roberto Araujo, and Will Hack Jennifer Broski

Viva Broadway held its final concert in its El Conjunto series October 13 at the W Living Room Times Square. The evening included performances from three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band), Jessica Vosk (Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked), Khris Davis (Sweat), and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Alexis Michelle.

Broadway alum Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) produced and hosted the cabaret-style concert program with additional featured performers including Roberto Araujo (In The Heights at Gala Theatre), Samara Ariel Ehrlich (Next to Normal at Second Stage), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet!), and composer Jaime Lozano (Dare to Go Beyond). Justin Ramos served as musical director.

Viva Broadway is the Broadway League’s audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.
Flip through photos from the concert below:

Inside Viva Broadway's October 13 El Conjunto Concert

Inside Viva Broadway's October 13 El Conjunto Concert

15 PHOTOS
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Ana Villafañe Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Alexis Michelle Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Jessica Vosk Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Doreen Montalvo Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Roberto Araujo Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Robin de Jesus Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Robin de Jesus and Ana Villafañe Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Doreen Montalvo and Jaime Lozano Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Alexis Michelle, Jessica Vosk, and Ana Villafañe Jennifer Broski
Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Khris Davis Jennifer Broski
