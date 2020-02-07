Go Inside Voices for the Voiceless Concert With Santino Fontana, Andrea Martin, and More

Photos   Go Inside Voices for the Voiceless Concert With Santino Fontana, Andrea Martin, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 07, 2020
 
The concert, presented by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, was held at Town Hall in New York City February 6.
Santino Fontana
Santino Fontana Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Winner Santino Fontana, Emmy and Tony winner Andrea Martin, and more came out for the sixth annual Voices for the Voiceless concert at Town Hall in New York City February 6.

Hosted by Your Kids, Our Kids founding directors Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the annual concert brings together Broadway celebrities to raise awareness for teens struggling in foster care. Proceeds from the event benefit You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care.

Rounding out the list of performers were Laurie Metcalf, Kelli O'Hara, Lynn Ahrens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ta'Nika Gibson, Lilla Crawford, Judy Gold, Luke Islam, Ty Montgomery, The Broadway Boys, and Janice Huff.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy
Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Santino Fontana
Santino Fontana Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ta&#39;Nika Gibson
Ta'Nika Gibson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Judy Gold
Judy Gold Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Anika Larsen
Anika Larsen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ty Montgomery and Lisa Frazier
Ty Montgomery and Lisa Frazier Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kelli O&#39;Hara
Kelli O'Hara Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

