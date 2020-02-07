Tony Winner Santino Fontana, Emmy and Tony winner Andrea Martin, and more came out for the sixth annual Voices for the Voiceless concert at Town Hall in New York City February 6.
Hosted by Your Kids, Our Kids founding directors Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the annual concert brings together Broadway celebrities to raise awareness for teens struggling in foster care. Proceeds from the event benefit You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care.
Rounding out the list of performers were Laurie Metcalf, Kelli O'Hara, Lynn Ahrens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ta'Nika Gibson, Lilla Crawford, Judy Gold, Luke Islam, Ty Montgomery, The Broadway Boys, and Janice Huff.
Go Inside Voices for the Voiceless Concert With Santino Fontana, Andrea Martin, and More
