Godspell, Uncle Vanya, and 3 World Premieres Set for Berkshire Theatre Group’s 2020 Summer Season

The Chekhov drama will star several Broadway alums, including Tony winner Harriet Harris.

The 2020 summer season at Berkshire Theatre Group will include three world premieres plus Godspell and Uncle Vanya, the latter featuring a slew of Broadway stars.

The Paul Schmidt translation of Chekhov’s drama (August 6–29) stars Tony winner Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Marina, Sex and the City’s Chris Noth (That Championship Season) as Astrov, David Adkins as Vanya, Mark Blum (The Best Man) as Professor Serebryakov, Rebecca Brooksher (Burn This) as Yelena, and Matt Sullivan as Telegin. The production, mounted at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, is directed by David Auburn with complete casting to be announced at a later date.

The season kicks off on the Fitzpatrick Main Stage (also in Stockbridge) with the world premiere of Letters to the President (June 18–July 18), directed by Michael Bello and conceived by Bello and Jessica Kahkoska. The show offers a glimpse into American democracy by setting the White House’s most memorable mail to songs by over a dozen composers.

Up next on the Fitzpatrick Main Stage is Stephen Schwartz’s Godspell (July 23–August 29), featuring new lyrics. The production is directed by Alan Filderman with choreography by Gerry McIntyre.

At the Unicorn Theatre, the season begins with Telling Stories: Two Solo Performers (May 15–17 and May 22–24). Sean Christopher Lewis’ Dogs of Rwanda and the world premiere of Rachel Siegel’s The R Word are performed individually over the two weekends. Directing are Jennifer Fawcett and Joshua Briggs, respectively.

Following the solo shows is They’re Playing Our Song from June 11–July 4. Directed by four-time Tony nominated performer Gregg Edelman (City of Angels, Into the Woods), the musical features a book by Neil Simon, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager.

The world premiere of Tara L. Wilson Noth’s B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching continues the BTG’s season July 9–August 1. The drama, directed by Rayna Campbell, follows a woman tasked with representing a black teenager accused of murder. As she pursues the truth, she switches from one dialect to another, or code switches, to solve his case.

Rounding out the season is C.P. Taylor’s World War II-set family dramedy And a Nightingale Sang (September 26–October 18), directed by Eric Hill.

At the Colonial Theatre will be Peter Pan (July 2–26), the musical based on the J.M. Barrie plays. The musical, first seen on Broadway in 1954 starring Mary Martin, is directed by Travis Daly. Prior to the journey to Neverland is the spring production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. (April 24–26).

