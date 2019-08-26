See Good Morning Ballet Take Over Times Square and Social Media

The response was immediate and swift across Broadway after Good Morning America host Lara Spencer made an on-air joke about Prince George enjoying ballet class: #BoysDanceToo.
In social media posts from legendary dancers Chita Rivera and Debbie Allen to today’s working ensemble members, the outcry was loud and ferocious enough to prompt an on-air apology Monday morning from Spencer, who sat down with dancers Robert Fairchild, Travis Wall, and Fabrice Calmels to discuss their own experiences with being bullied for taking ballet.
“I screwed up,” Spencer said. Watch the full video above, and see below how the Broadway community took to social media and to the plaza outside of the Good Morning America studio Monday morning.
Alex D. Wong, Charlie Williams, Sam Quinn, and Fairchild rallied the community for "Good Morning Ballet," a 6:30 AM ballet class in Times Square, to support #BoysDanceToo. Wall attended and brought 300 students with him. Other members of the community showed their support on social media, sharing photos and memories from their time as dancers.
.@LaraSpencer You are in a very responsible & honorable business. Clearly you lost it 8/22. Insulting the arts & being totally misinformed of the amazing strength and medical shape sportsmen find when they study ballet. 1/2
— Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) August 25, 2019
When a character cannot find the words, they sing. When the emotion is so strong that even the melody of their own voice cannot express it, they must DANCE. Dancing heals and has changed my life. I’m so happy I never listened to people like you @Lara.spencer You’ll find me leaping by your office window en route to my show, where you can watch a group of insane male ATHLETES dancing our asses off on Broadway 8 times a week @MoulinRougeBway Please enjoy this photo of a me as little boy and aspiring young dancer in my sister’s costume, then swipe to see that same boy all grown up, getting to partner one of the greatest ballerinas of our time. @mistyonpointe . This is not a “poor me, boo hoo” post, it’s a “why are we shaming? Think, be kind, and don’t be an asshole” post. Our country is a shit show at the moment, the least you can do is encourage our youth. I’m so grateful to have a supportive family. Dance on, boys! #boysdancetoo
GOOD MORNING, AMERICA! ☀️ We are here to show the world examples of strong male dancers and the incredible effect that dance has had on our lives. We stand up against bullying of any kind and encourage children to explore their own interests free of shame and toxic masculinity. #boysdancetoo
Posting this dance video today cause guess what? BOYS DANCE TOO! For all the boys/guys out there that feel like they’re being bullied for dancing, don’t listen to that noise. Do what you enjoy. BE YOU. There is an entire world beyond that appreciates all that you do. This is @tarajeanpopowich and I one night scrolling through IG/YouTube and we see @jojogomezxo’s choreography to this dance and we thought it’d be fun to learn it off the video real quick ���� Not our best work but hey - sometimes you just wanna DANCE �� . . . #dance #dancers #dancer #maledancer #BOYSDANCETOO #ballet4boys #billieeilish #jojogomez #AlexWong
����♂️Boys ����♂️Dance ����♂️Too����♂️ ��Swipe for all the blue pants �� • • • Good morning, America! Boys, girls, everyone who showed up! We dance together! For everyone! For 6 year old Prince Archie! Thank you @samquinn @traviswall @robbiefairchild @alexdwong @iamcharliewilliams and everyone else who came out to prove and support the male dancers who have ever been bullied, put down, shamed, discouraged, and forbidden to dance. We dance for you. We dance with you. #boysdancetoo @goodmorningamerica and @lara.spencer We woke up to prove how fearless and dedicated we as men and boys in ballet. Please don’t ever underestimate the power of our community again. What a lesson to learn. How about trying a 2 hour ballet class next? #ouch • • • #maledancers #balletboys #ballet #newyorkdance #newyorkcityballet #goodmorningamerica #gayboy #balletforeveryone #instagay #dancersunite #dancers #dancelife