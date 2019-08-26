See Good Morning Ballet Take Over Times Square and Social Media

The #BoysDanceToo movement was prompted by remarks made by Lara Spencer on Good Morning America August 22, for which she apologized on air.

The response was immediate and swift across Broadway after Good Morning America host Lara Spencer made an on-air joke about Prince George enjoying ballet class: #BoysDanceToo.

In social media posts from legendary dancers Chita Rivera and Debbie Allen to today’s working ensemble members, the outcry was loud and ferocious enough to prompt an on-air apology Monday morning from Spencer, who sat down with dancers Robert Fairchild, Travis Wall, and Fabrice Calmels to discuss their own experiences with being bullied for taking ballet.

“I screwed up,” Spencer said. Watch the full video above, and see below how the Broadway community took to social media and to the plaza outside of the Good Morning America studio Monday morning.

Alex D. Wong, Charlie Williams, Sam Quinn, and Fairchild rallied the community for "Good Morning Ballet," a 6:30 AM ballet class in Times Square, to support #BoysDanceToo. Wall attended and brought 300 students with him. Other members of the community showed their support on social media, sharing photos and memories from their time as dancers.

.@LaraSpencer You are in a very responsible & honorable business. Clearly you lost it 8/22. Insulting the arts & being totally misinformed of the amazing strength and medical shape sportsmen find when they study ballet. 1/2 — Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) August 25, 2019















