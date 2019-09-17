Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage Company, 59E59 Theaters, and More Are Hiring

THEATER TECHNICIAN, 59E59 Theaters

This position supervises and assists, as needed, visiting theater companies with house systems and equipment during show calls and evening technical calls including load in and load out, and is the venue’s primary advocate for the venue’s needs during their work hours.

THE PALACE THEATRE SEEKS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Palace Theatre

The ideal candidate will possess knowledge and skills in all areas of technical expertise involved in theatre production and will also exhibit leadership abilities. Must be able to motivate, lead and effectively communicate to a team.

PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN (LIGHTING SPECIALIST), New World Symphony

Works closely with the Vice President of Program Operations, Technical Director and other production personnel in setting up stage, lobby, rehearsal rooms and other spaces for all activities held at the New World Center, elsewhere in the Miami area, and on domestic and international tours. In consultation with the Technical Director and the Director of Lighting, participates in the stage logistics required of all rental-related activities held at the New World Center; including the design and programming of lighting cues, supervision of outside programmers, follow spot operation and general execution of external client lighting needs

HEAD CARPENTER, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

HSDC seeks an experienced Head Carpenter. Reporting to the Director of Production, the Head Carpenter is a key member of the production department. HSDC performs in Chicago approximately three to twelve times a year in addition to touring nationally and internationally. The ideal Head Carpenter candidate can work collaboratively with the artistic and production leadership to ensure consistent artistic quality.

PRODUCTION MANAGER (HISTORIC ASOLO THEATER), The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art

The Production Manager for the Historic Asolo Theater (HAT) is responsible for coordination and oversight of operations and performances. This role also serves as the Technical Director for the Art of Performance program. Coordinates technical and production equipment and programming needs for the Art of Performance including New Stages and Artist Series. Collaborates with Performance Programs Curator to determine feasibility of performance technical requests and in the creation of the annual production calendar. Reviews technical riders and negotiates contract amendments related to technical productions as needed.

PROPS ARTISAN - OVERHIRE, Hartford Stage Company

Hartford Stage is seeking an experienced, talented, self-motivated Overhire Props Artisan as neededfor the remainder of the 2019/2020 season. Qualified individual will have an understanding of basic scenery design and period styles, properties construction and artisan experience, including: furniture carpentry, upholstery, sewing, casting and molding, and scenic/prop painting, and working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Photoshop.

AUDIO ENGINEER, Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals seeks an experienced Audio Engineer for the remainder of our 2019 Goodspeed Opera House season. Preferred candidates will have experience mixing live theatre with 24-30 channels of wireless mics, be comfortable with Yamaha digital consoles, and have experience with rigging and maintenance of lavalier mics. All applicants must be available from September 23 to January 24, 2020. This position has the potential to continue into Goodspeed's 2020 Opera House Season.

ASSISTANT PROPS, Work Light Productions

Seeking an IATSE Assistant Props to for the 2019-2020 tour of White Christmas. Previous experience is preferred. Contracts consist of approximately nine weeks of work during the period of November 2019 through January 2020.

AEA STAGE MANAGER, Tantrum Theater at Ohio University

Tantrum Theater the professional theater company associated with Ohio University in Athens, OH is seeking an AEA stage manager for their Spring Production of Objects in the Mirror directed by Chuck Smith. Tantrum is under an URTA Tier 1 contract. Pay is $800. Per week. Dates Feb 17, 2020 – April 12, 2020. Housing and transportation to and from Athens, OH provided.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Florida Studio Theatre

Seeking a Technical Director for its five-theatre operation. The ideal candidate will posses strong management skills and strong technical “how to” knowledge and be able to manage set construction, electrics, sound, props, people and the technical needs for a five theatre operation. A collaborative attitude is necessary. Strong people management, time management and project management skills are necessary as are excellent interpersonal communication skills. Salary, benefits and budgets are competitive.

WARDROBE RUN CREW, Hartford Stage Company

Experience setting up and executing quick changes. Garment care and repair including cleaning and maintenance. Strong interpersonal skills, positive attitude, well-disciplined, flexible and capable of working in a fast paced environment.

WIG RUN CREW, Hartford Stage Company

Wig and facial hair application and basic styling. - maintenance will be done by the supervisor, Experience executing quick changes- including costumes, wigs and facial hair, Costume cleaning and maintenance, Strong interpersonal skills, positive attitude, well-disciplined, flexible and capable of working in a fast paced environment.

