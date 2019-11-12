Gotham Star Ben McKenzie Will Make Broadway Debut in Grand Horizons

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Gotham Star Ben McKenzie Will Make Broadway Debut in Grand Horizons
By Andrew Gans
Nov 12, 2019
 
Leigh Silverman directs the Second Stage Theater production.
Tootsie_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Ben McKenzie, recently seen as Detective James Gordon in the Fox series Gotham, completes the cast of Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, which will play a 10-week Broadway engagement beginning December 23 at The Helen Hayes Theater.

McKenzie, also seen in The O.C. and Southland, will be making his Broadway debut in the Second Stage Theater production, which will officially open January 23, 2020. He joins the previously announced Jane Alexander as Nancy, James Cromwell as Bill, Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, Ashley Park as Jess, and Michael Urie as Brian. Leigh Silverman (Violet) directs.

TCG Gala_2019_HR
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Bill and Nancy, who have spent 50 years as husband and wife, are settling into their new home in Grand Horizons when the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.

READ: How Straight Plays Became Broadway’s Biggest Buzz With Leigh Silverman

The production will also have scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Bryce Cutler, and casting by Telsey + Company.

The play, a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, heads to New York following a recent world premiere at WTF (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

Visit the Farmers Market with Mean Girls’ Ashley Park

Visit the Farmers Market with Mean Girls’ Ashley Park

The Tony Award nominee takes us inside one of her favorite traditions, giving a glimpse at how she enjoys summer in New York City.

11 PHOTOS
Ashley Park
Mean Girls’ Ashley Park utilizes the warm summer weather to visit the farmers market, an activity she developed a love of with her family while growing up. Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
“The farmers market every Saturday morning is something I grew up with. I’m from Ann Harbor, Michigan and that is something the city really prides itself on: locally grown and local markets.” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
“I love living in the city. It was never like I needed to escape but whenever I see a farmers market, I will always walk through it,” Park explains. “Even if it’s just a couple of stands, it makes me so happy!” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
"Also, I love color and brightness and light. [In New York], all you see is concrete—I miss greenery. And a farmers market is the most color you get in the city!" Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Ashley Park Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
"I especially love [the Tucker Square Greenmarket] because it reminds me of The King and I. Every Thursday and Saturday, whenever I would walk from my apartment to The King and I, I’d always stop by." Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park values the human interactions made while supporting local business and meeting with the vendors. “If I can, I love to take some cash out and go. It’s something different. Everything is with a card now. [While shopping locally], you can really have an interaction with somebody.” Marc J. Franklin
Tucker Square Greenmarket
Tucker Square Greenmarket Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park’s desire for human connection extends to the audiences at Mean Girls, and Park notes the range of patrons who all flock to the theatre together to beat the heat. “It’s summer vacation! We have a lot more young audiences who are out of school and adult audiences who are off work, and they’re so excited!” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park may be busy with her hit musical, but she still holds the season dear. “Summer in New York is summer in New York. You know what it means when you’ve lived here. There is no way to really describe!” Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Broadway News
Read the latest about Broadway musicals and plays, from show announcements to casting and and reviews.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!