Gotham Star Ben McKenzie Will Make Broadway Debut in Grand Horizons

Leigh Silverman directs the Second Stage Theater production.

Ben McKenzie, recently seen as Detective James Gordon in the Fox series Gotham, completes the cast of Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, which will play a 10-week Broadway engagement beginning December 23 at The Helen Hayes Theater.

McKenzie, also seen in The O.C. and Southland, will be making his Broadway debut in the Second Stage Theater production, which will officially open January 23, 2020. He joins the previously announced Jane Alexander as Nancy, James Cromwell as Bill, Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, Ashley Park as Jess, and Michael Urie as Brian. Leigh Silverman (Violet) directs.

Bill and Nancy, who have spent 50 years as husband and wife, are settling into their new home in Grand Horizons when the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.

The production will also have scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Bryce Cutler, and casting by Telsey + Company.

The play, a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, heads to New York following a recent world premiere at WTF (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

