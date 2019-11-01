Mae West's Gowns and Costumes Auctioned Off November 1

The collection includes a custom-made red satin gown worn by West in her Broadway hit Diamond Lil.

A collection of gowns, tiaras, scripts, and personal effects belonging to Hollywood star and trailblazing playwright Mae West will be sold at auction November 1 in Beverly Hills, California. Julian’s Auctions, which specializes in celebrity collections, is overseeing the two-day sale that includes some of West’s signature costumes from her groundbreaking stage and screen career.

More than 237 pieces will be sold in the auction, which was brought to Julien's by West's former assistant and secretary, Tim Malachosky. West's items will be auctioned as part of Julien's Legendary Women of Hollywood auction, which also includes items from Olivia Newton-John, Lucille Ball, and Marilyn Monroe.

The collection includes West’s red satin gown from her 1950 Broadway appearance in Diamond Lil, estimated at $10,0000–$20,000, as well as a blonde wig and gold tone tiara worn by West in the 1944 Broadway production of Catherine Was Great, each estimated at $800–$1,000.

Hollywood memorabilia includes West’s annotated script from the 1933 Paramount hit She Done Him Wrong, co-starring Cary Grant. The script, which features the film's original working title, Don't Call Me Madame, is estimated at $2,000–$3,000.

Pieces from West’s personal wardrobe, including dresses and jewelry, will be sold alongside an array of memorabilia from her career, including a collection of over 250 fan letters.

Bidding will take place in person and online. Visit JuliensAuctions.com.

