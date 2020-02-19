Grand Horizons’ Maulik Pancholy to Sign Copies of His Book Post-Show

Second Stage will hold a book signing for The Best at It, the story of a gay Indian American boy coming into his own.

Second Stage Theater will hold a special book signing for Maulik Pancholy's acclaimed book for middle graders, The Best At It. Pancholy, who stars as Tommy in the Bess Wohl play, will sign copies for ticket holders following the February 26 performance at the Hayes Theater.

The Best At It is the funny and poignant story of a gay Indian American boy who comes into his own. It has been awarded the 2020 American Library Association Stonewall Honor Book, 2019 Junior Library Guild Selection, and Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books 2019.

In Grand Horizons, Nancy and Bill (played by Tony and Emmy winner and four-time Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, respectively) have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian, played by Michael Urie, and Ben, played by Ben McKenzie, to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family.

Pancholy, Priscilla Lopez, and Ashley Park round out the cast as Tommy, Carly, and Jess, respectively.

The play, directed by Leigh Silverman, continues its limited Broadway run through March 1.

