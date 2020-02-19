Grand Horizons’ Maulik Pancholy to Sign Copies of His Book Post-Show

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Grand Horizons’ Maulik Pancholy to Sign Copies of His Book Post-Show
By Olivia Clement
Feb 19, 2020
Buy Tickets to Grand Horizons
 
Second Stage will hold a book signing for The Best at It, the story of a gay Indian American boy coming into his own.
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Maulik Pancholy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Second Stage Theater will hold a special book signing for Maulik Pancholy's acclaimed book for middle graders, The Best At It. Pancholy, who stars as Tommy in the Bess Wohl play, will sign copies for ticket holders following the February 26 performance at the Hayes Theater.

The Best At It is the funny and poignant story of a gay Indian American boy who comes into his own. It has been awarded the 2020 American Library Association Stonewall Honor Book, 2019 Junior Library Guild Selection, and Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books 2019.

In Grand Horizons, Nancy and Bill (played by Tony and Emmy winner and four-time Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, respectively) have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian, played by Michael Urie, and Ben, played by Ben McKenzie, to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family.

Pancholy, Priscilla Lopez, and Ashley Park round out the cast as Tommy, Carly, and Jess, respectively.

The play, directed by Leigh Silverman, continues its limited Broadway run through March 1.

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Michael Urie and Maulik Pancholy in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Michael Urie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!