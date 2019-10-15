Grease! TV Spinoff in the Works

Grease! TV Spinoff in the Works
By Olivia Clement
Oct 15, 2019
 
Grease: Rydell High is set to premiere on HBO Max.
The students of Rydell High are coming to the small screen. Paramount Television, the studio behind Fox's Emmy-winning 2016 Grease: Live, are developing a Grease-inspired TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The musical Grease: Rydell High has reportedly been given a straight to series order from HBO Max, with a writer, dates, and casting yet to be announced.

“This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock ‘n’ roll musical,” said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey in a statement. “It’s Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs.”

The news comes off the heels of Paramount announcing a Grease prequel, which will look at Danny and Sandy's "Summer Nights" fling, as referenced in the original 1978 movie musical Grease! (itself based on the 1972 Broadway musical). The film, along with the original John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John movie and 1982’s Grease 2 (starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield), will make the Grease story a trilogy.

