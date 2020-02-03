Grosses Analysis: American Utopia Continues Euphoric Broadway Run

By Ryan McPhee
Feb 03, 2020
David Byrne's theatrical concert is among the leaders of the boards, even when playing only six performances a week.
David Byrne's American Utopia_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Spike Lee recently filmed American Utopia for future release, but before the show hits movie theatres, David Byrne's already lighting up the box office boards. The musician's theatrical concert continued its gangbusters run at the Hudson Theatre, grossing $1,163,218 in the week ending February 2.

What's especially impressive is the show's consistent place as a frontrunner despite its limited performance schedule, playing only six performances a week instead of the standard eight. An average ticket price north of $200 maintains the show's streak of making over 140 percent of its reported potential.

With an added couple shows a week, the show would likely appear alongside the leaders of the pack: Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story, and The Lion King. At this point, though, it's not far behind.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Like American Utopia, Hamilton is readying for its closeup, with a recently announced cinematic premiere in 2021. In the meantime, the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical sits comfortably at the top with $2,676,538.

