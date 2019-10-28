Grosses Analysis: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Plays to SRO Crowds During Final Week on Broadway

By Andrew Gans
Oct 28, 2019
 
The musical opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in January 2014.
Sarah Bockel Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, which opened on Broadway January 12, 2014, played its final performance October 27 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. During its last week, the hit musical, which charts the success of singer-songwriter Carole King, played to 100.61 percent capacity, bringing in $1,209,465 at the box office.

Beautiful played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical in Broadway history. (Slava’s Snowshow will follow Beautiful into the Sondheim.)

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked all exceeded the million-dollar mark for the week ending October 27. Wicked, in fact, plays its 6,681st Broadway performance October 28 at the Gershwin Theatre, surpassing Les Misérables to become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history.

Three productions brought in more than $2 million apiece: top-earner Hamilton ($2,965,824), To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,217,401), and Moulin Rouge! ($2,197,947).

Two Broadway productions are currently in previews, the aforementioned Tina (opening November 7 at the Lunt-Fontanne) and The Inheritance (opening November 17 at the Barrymore).

Go inside the Final Performance of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway

Go inside the Final Performance of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway

Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Sarah Bockel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Liz Larsen and Paul Anthony Stewart Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Jessica Keenan Wynn and Ben Jacoby Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Cory Jeacoma Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Sarah Bockel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Sarah Bockel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Sarah Bockel and cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Sarah Bockel and cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beautiful_Broadway_Final Performance_2019_HR
Paul Blake Joseph Marzullo/WENN
