Grosses Analysis: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Plays to SRO Crowds During Final Week on Broadway

The musical opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in January 2014.

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, which opened on Broadway January 12, 2014, played its final performance October 27 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. During its last week, the hit musical, which charts the success of singer-songwriter Carole King, played to 100.61 percent capacity, bringing in $1,209,465 at the box office.

Beautiful played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical in Broadway history. (Slava’s Snowshow will follow Beautiful into the Sondheim.)

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked all exceeded the million-dollar mark for the week ending October 27. Wicked, in fact, plays its 6,681st Broadway performance October 28 at the Gershwin Theatre, surpassing Les Misérables to become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history.

Three productions brought in more than $2 million apiece: top-earner Hamilton ($2,965,824), To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,217,401), and Moulin Rouge! ($2,197,947).

Two Broadway productions are currently in previews, the aforementioned Tina (opening November 7 at the Lunt-Fontanne) and The Inheritance (opening November 17 at the Barrymore).

