Grosses Analysis: Beetlejuice Continues Rise at the Box Office During Thanksgiving Week

The musical, based on the Tim Burton film, grossed over 120 percent of its potential over the holiday.

Beetlejuice kicked off the holiday season on Broadway by grossing over 120 percent of its potential, making $1,589,838. The tally shows off the musical’s staying power on the Main Stem, continuing an overall rise on the boards since opening in April.

This year, Broadway grosses hit $41,687,333 in total over Thanksgiving week—not quite matching the record set last year with receipts totaling $43,043,266—but still higher than average.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Hamilton topped $3 million this week, once again taking the number one spot while this year’s Tony winner for Best Musical, Hadestown, topped the by grossing its potential making almost 150 percent. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical broke the Lunt-Fontanne's box office record for an eight-performance week with $1,834,339.

