Grosses Analysis: Beetlejuice Continues Rise at the Box Office During Thanksgiving Week

Beetlejuice kicked off the holiday season on Broadway by grossing over 120 percent of its potential, making $1,589,838. The tally shows off the musical’s staying power on the Main Stem, continuing an overall rise on the boards since opening in April.
This year, Broadway grosses hit $41,687,333 in total over Thanksgiving week—not quite matching the record set last year with receipts totaling $43,043,266—but still higher than average.
Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.
Hamilton topped $3 million this week, once again taking the number one spot while this year’s Tony winner for Best Musical, Hadestown, topped the by grossing its potential making almost 150 percent. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical broke the Lunt-Fontanne's box office record for an eight-performance week with $1,834,339.