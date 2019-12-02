Grosses Analysis: Beetlejuice Continues Rise at the Box Office During Thanksgiving Week

toggle menu
toggle search form
Grosses   Grosses Analysis: Beetlejuice Continues Rise at the Box Office During Thanksgiving Week
By Dan Meyer
Dec 02, 2019
 
The musical, based on the Tim Burton film, grossed over 120 percent of its potential over the holiday.
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy

Beetlejuice kicked off the holiday season on Broadway by grossing over 120 percent of its potential, making $1,589,838. The tally shows off the musical’s staying power on the Main Stem, continuing an overall rise on the boards since opening in April.

This year, Broadway grosses hit $41,687,333 in total over Thanksgiving week—not quite matching the record set last year with receipts totaling $43,043,266—but still higher than average.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Hamilton topped $3 million this week, once again taking the number one spot while this year’s Tony winner for Best Musical, Hadestown, topped the by grossing its potential making almost 150 percent. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical broke the Lunt-Fontanne's box office record for an eight-performance week with $1,834,339.

Beetlejuice Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

Beetlejuice Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Beetlejuice_Broadway_100_Performances_2019_HR
Sophia Ann Caruso and Alex Brightman Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_100_Performances_2019_HR
Sophia Ann Caruso and Alex Brightman Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_100_Performances_2019_HR
Company of Beetlejuice Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_100_Performances_2019_HR
Company of Beetlejuice Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_100_Performances_2019_HR
Company of Beetlejuice Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_100_Performances_2019_HR
Beetlejuice 100th performance cake Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!