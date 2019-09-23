Grosses Analysis: Broadway’s Beautiful Draws Crowds as Musical Begins Final Month

By Andrew Gans
Sep 23, 2019
 
Additionally, three Broadway productions took in over $2 million each during the week ending September 22.
As Beautiful—The Carole King Musical prepares to play its final month at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the musical about the beloved Grammy winner played to 96.95 percent capacity for the week ending September 22. The production, which currently stars Sarah Bockel in the title role, took in over $800,000 at the box office, nearly 82 percent of its gross potential.

The Tony-nominated musical will play its final performance October 27. (Slava’s Snowshow will follow Beautiful into the Sondheim.)

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Three Broadway shows earned more than $2 million apiece: the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, which led the pack at $2,973,580; the new musical Moulin Rouge!, which took in $2,157,447; and To Kill a Mockingbird, which grossed $2,093,267.

Eight shows are currently in previews on the Great White Way, including The Height of the Storm, which opens September 24 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, The Great Society, Freestyle Love Supreme, Slave Play, Linda Vista, The Rose Tattoo, The Lightning Thief, and The Sound Inside.

