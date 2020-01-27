Grosses Analysis: Broadway's New West Side Story Heats Up Before Opening

toggle menu
toggle search form
Grosses   Grosses Analysis: Broadway's New West Side Story Heats Up Before Opening
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 27, 2020
 
The revival from Tony-winning director Ivo van Hove is currently in previews.
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
West Side Story at the Broadway Theatre Marc J. Franklin

Before officially opening, Broadway's revamped take on West Side Story has already secured a spot in this season's box office frontrunners. The revival, directed by Tony-winner Ivo van Hove, grossed $1,590,211 in the week ending January 26, marking its sixth consecutive week playing to 100 percent capacity and making over 90 percent of its potential.

The Scott Rudin production will officially open February 20 at the Broadway Theatre. The production was initially slated to open February 6; the date was pushed back after star Isaac Powell, who plays Tony, was injured onstage, causing him to take a medical leave (he has since returned).

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Two other musicals that opened this season appeared in the top five shows on the boards: Moulin Rouge! and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Leading the pack was Hamilton, grossing $3,674,005.

Production Photos: Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Production Photos: Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Tam Mutu Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Tam Mutu Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sahr Ngaujah, Aaron Tveit, and Ricky Rojas Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!