Grosses Analysis: Broadway's New West Side Story Heats Up Before Opening

The revival from Tony-winning director Ivo van Hove is currently in previews.

Before officially opening, Broadway's revamped take on West Side Story has already secured a spot in this season's box office frontrunners. The revival, directed by Tony-winner Ivo van Hove, grossed $1,590,211 in the week ending January 26, marking its sixth consecutive week playing to 100 percent capacity and making over 90 percent of its potential.

The Scott Rudin production will officially open February 20 at the Broadway Theatre. The production was initially slated to open February 6; the date was pushed back after star Isaac Powell, who plays Tony, was injured onstage, causing him to take a medical leave (he has since returned).

Two other musicals that opened this season appeared in the top five shows on the boards: Moulin Rouge! and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Leading the pack was Hamilton, grossing $3,674,005.