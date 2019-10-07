Grosses Analysis: David Byrne Rocks Broadway as American Utopia Begins Performances

Grosses Analysis: David Byrne Rocks Broadway as American Utopia Begins Performances
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 07, 2019
The theatrical concert plays the Hudson Theatre after a recent Boston engagement.
<i>American Utopia</i>
American Utopia Catalina Kulczar

While it's not exactly a concert and not quite a musical, American Utopia has made a decisive splash, arriving on the Broadway boards with 86.18 percent of its potential in its first weekend. Over three previews, David Byrne's theatrical event grossed $395,604, playing to 99 percent capacity crowds at the Hudson Theatre.

The show reunites Byrne with his Here Lies Loves collaborators: director Alex Timbers (who serves as production consultant) and choreographer Annie-B Parson. Opening night is set for October 20, with performances scheduled through January 19, 2020.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week’s grosses.

As American Utopia lights its marquee, another show prepares to go dark, with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical entering its final month. In the week ending October 6, it reached 98 percent capacity as theatregoers get their final opportunity to see the jukebox musical.

