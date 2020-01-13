Grosses Analysis: Freestyle Love Supreme Plays to Sold-Out Crowds During Final Week on Broadway

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale wrapped up its limited run at the Booth Theatre.

Freestyle Love Supreme, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale’s improvised, musical hip-hop show, concluded its run at Broadway’s Booth Theatre January 12, playing to 101.6 percent capacity crowds during its final week. The limited engagement, which recently recouped its entire investment, grossed $1,062,219 in its last string of performances, up more than $90,000 from the previous.

Freestyle Love Supreme will have a documentary spotlighting the 16-year journey from the basement of the Drama Book Shop to Broadway premiering at the Sundance Film Festival January 28.

The top-earning production of the week was another Miranda production, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, which earned $2,763,874, followed by Moulin Rouge! ($1,859,181) and The Lion King ($1,610,115).

Other shows passing the $1 million mark included Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, American Utopia, Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon, Tina-The Tina Turner Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, and Wicked.

Several shows are currently in previews, including My Name Is Lucy Barton, opening January 15 at the Samuel J. Friedman; A Soldier’s Play, opening January 21 at the American Airlines; Grand Horizons, opening January 23 at the Hayes; and the revival of West Side Story, opening February 20 at the Broadway.

