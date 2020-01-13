Grosses Analysis: Freestyle Love Supreme Plays to Sold-Out Crowds During Final Week on Broadway

By Andrew Gans
Jan 13, 2020
 
The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale wrapped up its limited run at the Booth Theatre.
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus

Freestyle Love Supreme, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale’s improvised, musical hip-hop show, concluded its run at Broadway’s Booth Theatre January 12, playing to 101.6 percent capacity crowds during its final week. The limited engagement, which recently recouped its entire investment, grossed $1,062,219 in its last string of performances, up more than $90,000 from the previous.

Freestyle Love Supreme will have a documentary spotlighting the 16-year journey from the basement of the Drama Book Shop to Broadway premiering at the Sundance Film Festival January 28.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

The top-earning production of the week was another Miranda production, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, which earned $2,763,874, followed by Moulin Rouge! ($1,859,181) and The Lion King ($1,610,115).

Other shows passing the $1 million mark included Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, American Utopia, Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon, Tina-The Tina Turner Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, and Wicked.

Several shows are currently in previews, including My Name Is Lucy Barton, opening January 15 at the Samuel J. Friedman; A Soldier’s Play, opening January 21 at the American Airlines; Grand Horizons, opening January 23 at the Hayes; and the revival of West Side Story, opening February 20 at the Broadway.

Inside the Final Performance of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Inside the Final Performance of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

4 PHOTOS
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Bruce Glikas
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, and Christopher Jackson Bruce Glikas
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, and Thomas Kail Bruce Glikas
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Thomas Kail, Jenny Steingart, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Bruce Glikas
