Grosses Analysis: Hamilton and Moulin Rouge! Top the Boards as Broadway Enters Fall Season

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 09, 2019
 
Both musicals surpassed $2 million in sales over the first week of September.
Austin Scott
Austin Scott Joan Marcus

As students head back to school and 11th-hour vacations wind down, Broadway encountered a minor box-office slump in the week ending September 8, with virtually every show facing a dip from the week below. Still, two shows managed to surpass the $2 million mark: usual suspect Hamilton ($2,911,182) and new arrival Moulin Rouge! ($2,095,697).

Both shows were above 100 percent capacity and gross potential, as were To Kill a Mockingbird, Hadestown, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

The week saw the arrival of The Great Society and Derren Brown: Secret, both playing to about 80 percent capacity.

