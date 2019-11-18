Grosses Analysis: Kristin Chenoweth’s For the Girls Played to Sold-Out Crowds on Broadway

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, who returned to Broadway November 8 for an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, played to 100 percent capacity crowds during her run at the Nederlander Theatre, which concluded November 17.
Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, which featured music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, brought in $969,894 over the eight performances—over 75 percent of its gross potential.
Ten productions broke the million dollar mark for the week ending November 17: Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Wicked. Two musicals surpassed $2 million apiece: Moulin Rouge!, which took in $2,155,182, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, which once again led the pack with $2,765,850.
A Christmas Carol is currently in previews and will officially open at the Lyceum November 20, while the aforementioned Jagged Little Pill will officially open December 5 at the Broadhurst.