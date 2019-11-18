Grosses Analysis: Kristin Chenoweth’s For the Girls Played to Sold-Out Crowds on Broadway

The Tony and Emmy winner’s limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre celebrated her new solo album.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, who returned to Broadway November 8 for an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, played to 100 percent capacity crowds during her run at the Nederlander Theatre, which concluded November 17.

Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, which featured music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, brought in $969,894 over the eight performances—over 75 percent of its gross potential.

Ten productions broke the million dollar mark for the week ending November 17: Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Wicked. Two musicals surpassed $2 million apiece: Moulin Rouge!, which took in $2,155,182, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, which once again led the pack with $2,765,850.

A Christmas Carol is currently in previews and will officially open at the Lyceum November 20, while the aforementioned Jagged Little Pill will officially open December 5 at the Broadhurst.

