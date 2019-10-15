Grosses Analysis: Moulin Rouge! Musical Breaks Record at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
Grosses   Grosses Analysis: Moulin Rouge! Musical Breaks Record at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
By Andrew Gans
Oct 15, 2019
Buy Tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
 
It was also a record-breaking week for To Kill a Mockingbird.
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy

It was another spectacular, spectacular week for Moulin Rouge!, which again broke the box-office record at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann movie, which officially opened July 25, took in $2,203,609 for the week ending October 13.

It was also a record-breaking week for Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird, which broke its own box-office record for the ninth time, grossing $2,244,415. The play, based on the classic Harper Lee novel, holds the title of the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, and has now amassed a total gross of $100,000,000 at the Shubert Theatre.

Tops at the box office once again was the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton ($3,090,992); also among the top four, the long-running, Tony-winning musical The Lion King ($2,242,450).

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

A handful of shows are currently in previews, including The Rose Tattoo (opening October 15 at the American Airlines), The Lightning Thief (opening October 16 at the Longacre), The Sound Inside (opening October 17 at Studio 54), American Utopia (opening October 20 at the Hudson), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (which played just one preview last week, opening November 7 at the Lunt-Fontanne), and The Inheritance (opening November 17 at the Barrymore).

Photos: To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway

Photos: To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
To_Kill_a_Mockingbird_Production_Broadway HR
Jeff Daniels (center) and company Julieta Cervantes
To_Kill_a_Mockingbird_Production_Broadway HR
Jeff Daniels Julieta Cervantes
To_Kill_a_Mockingbird_Production_Broadway HR
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Jeff Daniels Julieta Cervantes
To_Kill_a_Mockingbird_Production_Broadway HR
Jeff Daniels and Gbenga Akinnagbe
To_Kill_A_Mockingbird_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jeff Daniels Julieta Cervantes
To_Kill_A_Mockingbird_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Celia Keenan-Bolger Julieta Cervantes
To_Kill_A_Mockingbird_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Frederick Weller and cast of To Kill A Mockingbird Julieta Cervantes
To_Kill_A_Mockingbird_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Erin Wilhelmi Julieta Cervantes
To_Kill_A_Mockingbird_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Gbenga Akinnagbe Julieta Cervantes
To_Kill_A_Mockingbird_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Gideon Glick and Will Pullen Julieta Cervantes
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!