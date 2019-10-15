Grosses Analysis: Moulin Rouge! Musical Breaks Record at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre

It was also a record-breaking week for To Kill a Mockingbird.

It was another spectacular, spectacular week for Moulin Rouge!, which again broke the box-office record at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann movie, which officially opened July 25, took in $2,203,609 for the week ending October 13.

It was also a record-breaking week for Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird, which broke its own box-office record for the ninth time, grossing $2,244,415. The play, based on the classic Harper Lee novel, holds the title of the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, and has now amassed a total gross of $100,000,000 at the Shubert Theatre.

Tops at the box office once again was the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton ($3,090,992); also among the top four, the long-running, Tony-winning musical The Lion King ($2,242,450).

A handful of shows are currently in previews, including The Rose Tattoo (opening October 15 at the American Airlines), The Lightning Thief (opening October 16 at the Longacre), The Sound Inside (opening October 17 at Studio 54), American Utopia (opening October 20 at the Hudson), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (which played just one preview last week, opening November 7 at the Lunt-Fontanne), and The Inheritance (opening November 17 at the Barrymore).

