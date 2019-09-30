Grosses Analysis: Sea Wall/A Life Ends Broadway Run on a High Note

The evening of monologue plays, starring Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, saw its highest grosses during its final week on Broadway.

The Broadway production of Sea Wall/A Life enjoyed its highest-grossing week at the end of its limited engagement at The Hudson Theatre. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, starring Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, respectively, ended on Broadway September 29, capping off its final week with a gross of $854,677—more than $116,000 from the week prior (its previous highest-grossing week).

Sea Wall/A Life consistently maintained audience capacity above 90 percent, with the show's final week playing to 97.12 percent capacity.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

The limited Broadway run of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, which will officially open October 6, continues to draw in crowds at the Golden Theatre. For the week ending September 29, its third week of previews, the production was at 92.86 percent capacity and took in $415,775, an increase of nearly $20,000 from the previous week.

As Beautiful—The Carole King Musical heads into its final month at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the musical about the beloved Grammy winner played to 98.11 percent capacity. The production, which currently stars Sarah Bockel in the title role, took in $869,182 at the box office (87 percent of its gross potential). The Tony-nominated musical will play its final performance October 27. (Slava’s Snowshow will follow Beautiful into the Sondheim.)

The highest-grossing show on Broadway for the week ending September 29 was the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, which earned $2,991,505 at the box office, followed by Moulin Rouge! The Musical!, which took in over $2 million at the Al Hirschfeld.