Grosses Analysis: Six Snatches a Million-Dollar Crown in First Full Week on Broadway

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ musical about the six wives of Henry VIII is reigning supreme ahead of officially opening.

In its first full week of performances, the musical Six earned $1,000,855, making over 95 percent of its potential gross and reaching Standing Room Only status at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The musical-concert hybrid from the minds of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss began previews February 13 ahead of a March 12 opening. Prior to its arrival on Broadway, the show has already taken the world by storm, debuting in the U.K., before playing multiple North American engagements, launching in Australia, and crossing the high seas on cruise liners.

The boards were filled with about two-thirds of the 26 shows currently playing on Broadway crossing the million dollar mark. The highest-grossing musicals in the week ending February 23 were Hamilton, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

