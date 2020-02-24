Grosses Analysis: Six Snatches a Million-Dollar Crown in First Full Week on Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Feb 24, 2020
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ musical about the six wives of Henry VIII is reigning supreme ahead of officially opening.
Adrianna Hicks and cast of Six Liz Lauren

In its first full week of performances, the musical Six earned $1,000,855, making over 95 percent of its potential gross and reaching Standing Room Only status at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The musical-concert hybrid from the minds of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss began previews February 13 ahead of a March 12 opening. Prior to its arrival on Broadway, the show has already taken the world by storm, debuting in the U.K., before playing multiple North American engagements, launching in Australia, and crossing the high seas on cruise liners.

The boards were filled with about two-thirds of the 26 shows currently playing on Broadway crossing the million dollar mark. The highest-grossing musicals in the week ending February 23 were Hamilton, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Six

Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Six

9 PHOTOS
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Adrianna Hicks_HR.jpg
Adrianna Hicks Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Andrea Macasaet_HR.jpg
Andrea Macasaet Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Abby Mueller_HR.jpg
Abby Mueller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Brittney Mack_HR.jpg
Brittney Mack Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Samantha Pauly_HR.jpg
Samantha Pauly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Anna Uzele_HR.jpg
Anna Uzele Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Anna Uzele, Samantha Pauly, and Abby Mueller_HR.jpg
Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Anna Uzele, Samantha Pauly, and Abby Mueller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage, and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille_HR.jpg
Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage, and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss_HR.jpg
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
