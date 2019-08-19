Grosses Analysis: The Cher Show Ends Broadway Run on a Bang Bang

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 19, 2019
 
The bio-musical that had audiences seeing triple played its final performance August 18.
Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, and Teal Wicks Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway sings a song for the lonely as the cast of The Cher Show took their final bows at the Neil Simon Theatre August 18. The musical ended its run strong enough, grossing $1,040,097 in its final eight performances—its highest weekly intake since January.

Earlier this year, the musical earned a Tony Award for Stephanie J. Block, who led a trio of Cher incarnations as "Star." Audiences filled the house to see her swansong renditions of such hits as "If I Could Turn Back Time" and "Believe," with the production surpassing 90 percent capacity.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Also ending over the weekend were the musical adaptation of Pretty Woman (grossing $691,231) and King Kong ($845,976).

Usual suspect Hamilton led the pack for the week ending August 18, coming in just shy of $3 million with $2,966,602. Trailing behind the revolutionary juggernaut was The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Wicked.

