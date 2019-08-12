Grosses Analysis: The Prom and Be More Chill Pack Houses During Final Week on Broadway

The two new musicals ended their runs August 11.

Two new musicals ended their runs on Broadway August 11, playing to capacity crowds during their final week: The Prom, about an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom, played to 99.38% capacity at the Longacre, bringing in $916,256 at the box office. Another teen-driven show, Be More Chill, about a high schooler who takes a pill purported to make people more chill, filled the Lyceum Theatre to 98.09% capacity, earning $694,441.

It was another great week for Moulin Rouge!, the new musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann movie, which grossed $1,987,914 the previous week (the highest gross for an eight-performance week at the venue), surpassed its own record in the week ending August 11, bringing in $2,130,934.

Only two other shows came up on top of the new musical: The Lion King (making $2,459,148) and Hamilton (leading the boards with $3,040,621).

Barry Manilow, who returned to Broadway July 26, grossed $966,953 in just five performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Only four shows remain for Manilow Broadway, which ends its run August 17.

