Grosses Analysis: The Prom and Be More Chill Pack Houses During Final Week on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Grosses   Grosses Analysis: The Prom and Be More Chill Pack Houses During Final Week on Broadway
By Andrew Gans
Aug 12, 2019
 
The two new musicals ended their runs August 11.
The_Prom_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_3_758.4416_The cast of The Prom in THE PROM, Photo by Deen van Meer, 2018_HR.jpg
Cast of The Prom Deen van Meer

Two new musicals ended their runs on Broadway August 11, playing to capacity crowds during their final week: The Prom, about an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom, played to 99.38% capacity at the Longacre, bringing in $916,256 at the box office. Another teen-driven show, Be More Chill, about a high schooler who takes a pill purported to make people more chill, filled the Lyceum Theatre to 98.09% capacity, earning $694,441.

It was another great week for Moulin Rouge!, the new musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann movie, which grossed $1,987,914 the previous week (the highest gross for an eight-performance week at the venue), surpassed its own record in the week ending August 11, bringing in $2,130,934.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week’s grosses.

Only two other shows came up on top of the new musical: The Lion King (making $2,459,148) and Hamilton (leading the boards with $3,040,621).

Barry Manilow, who returned to Broadway July 26, grossed $966,953 in just five performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Only four shows remain for Manilow Broadway, which ends its run August 17.

The Be More Chill Cast Shares Their Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The Be More Chill Cast Shares Their Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Photos

27 PHOTOS
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Cast of Be More Chill Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Joe Iconis and Company Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Jason Tam Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Jason SweetTooth Williams Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Cast of Be More Chill Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Cast of Be More Chill Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Will Roland and Joe Iconis Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
George Salazar Courtesy of Will Roland
Be More Chill_Retrospective_2019_X_HR
Tiffany Mann Courtesy of Tiffany Mann
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!