Grosses Analysis: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Rolls Into the Broadway Box Office Frontrunners

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 11, 2019
The new bio-musical starring Adrienne Warren opened November 7.
Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/WENN

And Tina's box office gets higher day by day—more or less. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical celebrated its Broadway opening November 7, and in that week continued its impressive early streak on the boards. The musical, starring Tony and Olivier nominee Adrienne Warren in the title role, grossed $1,442,425 in the week ending November 10, playing to Standing Room Only crowds at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Tina isn’t the only jukebox musical to make waves. Moulin Rouge! was this past week’s runner-up, trailing only behind Hamilton with $2,218,314. The Temptations-focused Ain’t Too Proud maintained its position as a crowd favorite with $1,519,668 (99.9 percent of its potential), while new arrival Jagged Little Pill, featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, broke into the Millionaire’s Club with $1,107,845.

On the subject of rockers on Broadway, David Byrne is a proven smash, with American Utopia making just shy of a million (and 121.53 percent of its potential) in only six performances.

