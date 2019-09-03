Grosses Analysis: Waitress, With Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger, Packs Theatre Ahead of Final Shift

The musical ends its long-running stint at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020.

An added dash of star power gives Waitress a sweet kick. The musical, which recently welcomed YouTube stars Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings) and Todrick Hall to the roles of Dawn and Ogie, grossed $963,408 in the week ending September 1, reaching 94.5 percent of its potential.

The Sara Bareilles musical filled the house in the week leading up to Labor Day, playing to 100.91 percent capacity. As previously announced, the show will play its final performance January 5, 2020, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it opened in spring 2016.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

With a recent house cleaning hitting the Great White Way as several shows ended their runs, only 24 shows played Broadway in the final week of August, making a collective $28,652,877 (as opposed to last year's $32,089,528). However, myriad shows wait in the wings to give the boards a box office boost in the fall, with such shows as Tina, Jagged Little Pill, and Girl From the North Country enticing audiences with familiar scores.

