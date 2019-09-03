Grosses Analysis: Waitress, With Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger, Packs Theatre Ahead of Final Shift

toggle menu
toggle search form
Grosses   Grosses Analysis: Waitress, With Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger, Packs Theatre Ahead of Final Shift
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 03, 2019
 
The musical ends its long-running stint at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020.
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN

An added dash of star power gives Waitress a sweet kick. The musical, which recently welcomed YouTube stars Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings) and Todrick Hall to the roles of Dawn and Ogie, grossed $963,408 in the week ending September 1, reaching 94.5 percent of its potential.

The Sara Bareilles musical filled the house in the week leading up to Labor Day, playing to 100.91 percent capacity. As previously announced, the show will play its final performance January 5, 2020, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it opened in spring 2016.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

With a recent house cleaning hitting the Great White Way as several shows ended their runs, only 24 shows played Broadway in the final week of August, making a collective $28,652,877 (as opposed to last year's $32,089,528). However, myriad shows wait in the wings to give the boards a box office boost in the fall, with such shows as Tina, Jagged Little Pill, and Girl From the North Country enticing audiences with familiar scores.

Check Out the Latest Crop of Marquees for the 2019/2020 Season

Check Out the Latest Crop of Marquees for the 2019/2020 Season

28 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Betrayal</i> at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Share
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!