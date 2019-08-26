Grosses Analysis: What the Constitution Means to Me Breaks Box-Office Record in Final Week on Broadway

By Andrew Gans
Aug 26, 2019
 
Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated play will head to the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater in September.
Rosdely Ciprian, Heidi Schreck, Thursday Williams, and Mike Iveson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me broke the box-office record at the Helen Hayes Theater during its final week on Broadway. The Pulitzer Prize finalist grossed $638,509 the week ending August 25, the highest of any production at the Broadway venue in an eight-performance week. (The record was previously held by Rock of Ages with a gross of $583,527 for the week ending January 4, 2015.)

Written and performed by three-time Obie winner Schreck and directed by Obie winner Oliver Butler, the production will play a special engagement at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater September 11–22 featuring the Broadway cast. A national tour, with a new cast, will launch at Center Theater Group’s Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles in January 2020.

It was also a great week for the long-running Sara Bareilles hit, Waitress, which had its best week at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in six months following the arrivals of Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall. The musical, which will play its final performance January 5, 2020, took in $938,087 last week, up $358,783 from the prior week.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

The highest-earning production of the week was, once again, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton ($2,944,167), followed by the new musical Moulin Rouge! ($2,102,935), the long-running Disney hit The Lion King ($2,074,579), and Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel, To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,870,181).

