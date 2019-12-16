Grosses Analysis: With or Without 'Somewhere,' There's a Place for West Side Story on the Box Office Boards

The new revival, directed by Ivo van Hove, began December 10.

Something's coming, and it's gaining momentum. The new revival of West Side Story, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, kicked off previews with strong numbers. The production, which began December 10, grossed $1,254,440 (97.1 percent of its potential) over six performances, playing to 100 percent capacity in the week ending December 15. The production condenses the musical to one act, removing "I Feel Pretty" and the "Somewhere" ballet and incorporating new choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker that strays from Jerome Robbins' original work (a first for any major New York production). Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses. Meanwhile, four musicals topped $2 million: Wicked, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, and leader of the pack Hamilton. Additional frontrunners included jukebox musicals Ain't to Proud and Tina, as well as Harry Connick, Jr.'s A Celebration of Cole Porter.

