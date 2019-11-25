Guggenheim’s Spring 2020 Works & Process Series to Preview Revivals of West Side Story and Company, Intimate Apparel Opera, More

The lineup also includes a look into the Metropolitan Opera’s upcoming Agrippina.

The Guggenheim has unveiled its slate of offerings for the spring 2020 Works & Process Series, including a sneak peek at the upcoming Broadway revivals of West Side Story (directed by Ivo van Hove) and the Marianne Elliott-helmed Company.

In addition, a February performance will highlight the new chamber opera adaptation of Intimate Apparel from Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and Ricky Ian Gordon (Morning Star). A moderated panel ahead of the premiere of The Metropolitan Opera’s Agrippina will provide insights from the production by the creative team and cast.

A discussion with playwright David Henry Hwang (Soft Power) and the minds behind The Democracy Project at Federal Hall, including Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and Bruce Norris (Clybourne Park), as well as an opening night cabaret with Anthony Roth Costanzo are among the other offerings presented during the spring lineup.

Performances are held in the Guggenheim’s Peter B. Lewis Theater.

See the full lineup below.

Opening Night Cabaret: Anthony Roth Costanzo

January 6

Countertenor Costanzo (currently seen on the Met stage in the title role of Akhnaten) kicks off the decade with a one-night–only performance. The Broadway alum-turned-opera star will explore his childhood in his New York City cabaret debut, drawing on the leading ladies, crooners, and icons that helped form him.

New York is Burning/UnderScored

January 13–14

Two works honoring the dance scene in N.Y.C. are presented in this commission. A tribute to the voguing scene, New York is Burning by Omari Wiles, is performed by Les Ballet Afrik. Ephrat Asherie Dance company members perform Asherie’s UnderScored, inspired by the ever-changing landscape of the city’s underground house dance community.

The Metropolitan Opera’s Agrippina

January 20

General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with director David McVicar, conductor Harry Bicket, and members from the cast, who will perform highlights from the opera by Handel set in Ancient Rome.

West Side Story

January 27

Director Ivo van Hove and choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker share a behind-the-scenes look at the revival of the musical from Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim. The moderated discussion is accompanied by highlights from the revamped show by cast members.

READ: Director Ivo Van Hove Previews Major Changes in Upcoming West Side Story Revival

Company

February 3

Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse) talks about her Olivier Award–winning gender-bending approach to the revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company. Cast members perform selections from the show in addition to the moderated discussion.

Lincoln Center Theater: Intimate Apparel

February 9

Dramaturg and Director of the Opera Commissioning Program at The Metropolitan Opera Paul Cremo moderates a discussion with librettist Lynn Nottage, composer Ricky Ian Gordon, and director Bartlett Sher with cast members offering a sneak peek at the chamber opera.

Pennsylvania Ballet: La Bayadère

February 23

Pennsylvania Ballet Artistic Director and former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Angel Corella talks about the restaging of the 19th century work. Company dancers perform selections from the piece, set in India.

Joyce Theater Foundation: Swing 2020

February 24

Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Caleb Teicher, and Eyal Vilner celebrate the tradition of innovation in America’s partnered dance form, the Lindy Hop. The group discuss their creative process as dancers, accompanied by the Eyal Vilner Big Band, perform.

Les Ballet Afrik: New York is Burning

March 29–30

To celebrate the 20th anniversary and to pay homage to Paris is Burning, Omari Wiles presents this work performed by Les Ballet Afrik.

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis: Awakenings

April 5

Composer Tobias Picker, librettist Aryeh Lev Stollman, conductor Roberto Kalb, and Awakenings stage director James Robinson (also the artistic director of OTSL), participate in a moderated discussion with performances from original cast members alongside upcoming stars Joyce El-Khoury, Paul Groves, Jarrett Logan Porter, and David Portillo.

Federal Hall: The Democracy Project

May 3

Playwrights Tanya Barfield, Lisa D’Amour, Larissa FastHorse, Melissa James Gibson, Michael R. Jackson, and Bruce Norris discuss the collaborative project with producer Lynn Goldner, script consultant Adam Greenfield, and playwright David Henry Hwang. The Democracy Project is an odyssey through the 531 days when New York City was the nation’s first capital.

American Repertory Theater: Ocean Filibuster

June 8

Writer Lisa D’Amour, director Katie Pearl, and composer Sxip Shirey discuss the newest music theater experience created by the Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour. Actor Jenn Kidwell performs highlights from the show that explores environmentalism and politics.

BalletX

June 14

Excerpts from the company’s forthcoming summer series features choreography by Rena Butler, Caili Quan, and Penny Saunders, and Hope Boykin. BalletX Artistic and Executive Director Christine Cox joins Boykin, Butler, Quan, and Saunders for a discussion moderated by Julliard President and Vail Dance Festival Artistic Director Damian Woetzel.

For more information and tickets, visit Guggenheim.org.

