Gwen Verdon Documentary Merely Marvelous to Premiere on Amazon Prime

By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 09, 2019
 
The film explores the life of the four-time Tony winner and Sweet Charity star with interviews from Chita Rivera, Charlotte d'Amboise, and more.
Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity.
Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity. Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library

Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon, documenting the life of the Broadway star and four-time Tony winner, will premiere on Amazon Prime September 20. The film will also be available for digital rental and as a physical release on DVD.

Produced, written, and directed by Chris Johnson and Ken Bloom, the film looks at the life and career of Verdon, whose Broadway credits include starring turns in Damn Yankees, Redhead, New Girl in Town, Sweet Charity, and Chicago. As the muse of groundbreaking choreographers Jack Cole and Bob Fosse, Verdon played an immeasurable role in the development of dance in theatre in the 20th century.

The documentary features interviews with Verdon's children James Henaghan and Nicole Fosse, along with such Broadway and film personalities as Chita Rivera, Tab Hunter, John Kander, Charlotte d'Amboise, Harvey Evans, and Lee Roy Reams. Clips from never-before-seen home movies are also included.

The new film arrives after Fosse/Verdon, an FX limited series that dramatized the intertwined romantic relationship and artistic collaboration of Verdon and Fosse, premiered earlier this year. Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell are both nominated for 2019 Emmy Awards for their performances as Verdon and Fosse respectively, and the series is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series as well.

Merely Marvelous had its world premiere earlier this year on BBC Four in the U.K.

From Sweet Charity to Chicago: Look Back at Gwen Verdon on the Stage

From Sweet Charity to Chicago: Look Back at Gwen Verdon on the Stage

Verdon received four Tony Awards over the course of her three-decade stage career.

14 PHOTOS
Gwen Verdon in Damn Yankees.
Gwen Verdon in Damn Yankees The New York Public Library
Redhead_Broadway_Production_Photos_1959_Gwen_Verdon_Cast_HR_Vandamm_Studio.jpg
Gwen Verdon and cast in Redhead Vandamm_Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Redhead_Broadway_Production_Photos_1959_Gwen_Verdon_HR.jpg
Gwen Verdon in Redhead ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Redhead_Broadway_Production_Photos_1959_Gwen_Verdon_Cast_HR.jpg
Gwen Verdon and cast in Redhead ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity.
Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity. Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago.
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photos_1975_Jerry_Orbach_Gwen_Verdon_M_O'Haughey_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Jerry Orbach, Gwen Verdon, M. O'Haughey in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photos_1975_Gwen_Verdon_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Gwen Verdon in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in <i>Chicago</i>
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photos_1975_Gwen_Verdon_Cast_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Gwen Verdon and cast in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
