Gwen Verdon Documentary Merely Marvelous to Premiere on Amazon Prime

The film explores the life of the four-time Tony winner and Sweet Charity star with interviews from Chita Rivera, Charlotte d'Amboise, and more.

Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon, documenting the life of the Broadway star and four-time Tony winner, will premiere on Amazon Prime September 20. The film will also be available for digital rental and as a physical release on DVD.

Produced, written, and directed by Chris Johnson and Ken Bloom, the film looks at the life and career of Verdon, whose Broadway credits include starring turns in Damn Yankees, Redhead, New Girl in Town, Sweet Charity, and Chicago. As the muse of groundbreaking choreographers Jack Cole and Bob Fosse, Verdon played an immeasurable role in the development of dance in theatre in the 20th century.

The documentary features interviews with Verdon's children James Henaghan and Nicole Fosse, along with such Broadway and film personalities as Chita Rivera, Tab Hunter, John Kander, Charlotte d'Amboise, Harvey Evans, and Lee Roy Reams. Clips from never-before-seen home movies are also included.

READ: What Happened When Gwen Verdon Called a Number in Broadway’s Fosse ‘Trash’?

The new film arrives after Fosse/Verdon, an FX limited series that dramatized the intertwined romantic relationship and artistic collaboration of Verdon and Fosse, premiered earlier this year. Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell are both nominated for 2019 Emmy Awards for their performances as Verdon and Fosse respectively, and the series is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series as well.

READ: 2019 Emmy Awards Celebrate Broadway With Nominations for Fosse/Verdon, Billy Porter, and More

Merely Marvelous had its world premiere earlier this year on BBC Four in the U.K.

