Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, More Participating in The Broadway League’s High School Broadway Shadowing Program

The eighth annual non-performance training program will run during the NYC public school winter break.

Over a dozen Broadway shows are participating in The Broadway League’s eighth annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program, including the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

In addition to those productions, the following will also be participating: Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, Come from Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Girl from the North Country, The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King, Mean Girls, My Name Is Lucy Barton, The Phantom of the Opera, A Soldier's Play, and Wicked.

Twenty-two students, selected from public high schools across New York City, will get an intensive theatre insider experience over mid-winter break (February 19–27). The teens will be offered hands-on training from Broadway professionals in careers beyond the stage.

“The Broadway League is committed to bringing awareness about the variety of top theatre jobs on and off the stage and we are delighted to welcome these students this month,” said President of the Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin “We want to continue to nurture the next generation of theatre professionals and encourage young people to be part of this exciting industry.”

Throughout the five days of the program, each student is paired up with a General Management team to learn about the many components of mounting and maintaining a Broadway show.

Participants will meet with a full range of industry professionals including marketing, press, advertising, technical, management, and creative teams. In addition, they’ll have the opportunity to see a Broadway show as an audience member and then see it again from backstage, watching as the stage manager calls cues.

The students will also learn about the history of Broadway at The Shubert Archive, which houses more than a century’s worth of costume designs, set designs, scripts, photographs, and more. At the end of the week, each student will present a final project to their peers about their takeaways and highlights from seeing theatre professionals in action.

The High School Broadway Shadowing Program is a joint program of the Broadway League and the NYC Department of Education’s Office of Arts & Special Projects.

