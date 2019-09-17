Hadestown Broadway Cast Recording Sets Dates for CD and Vinyl Releases

The physical releases follow a digital roll-out of the album's 40 tracks.

2019 Best Musical Tony winner Hadestown will release its Broadway cast album as a two-disc CD set November 1, with a vinyl edition set to follow November 29. The physical releases follow a digital roll-out of the album's 40 tracks from June to July.

The CD edition includes a 64-page booklet, while the triple vinyl release features a 16-page booklet. Both sets of liner notes include the work's complete lyrics and never-before-seen photos from the album's recording session.

The original Broadway cast recording features a Tony Award-winning performance from André De Shields, along with Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons.

“This recording, like the show itself, has been a work of passion and patience, a labor of love on the part of so many artists,” says Hadestown writer Anaïs Mitchell. “We’re thrilled to be able to share the music of Hadestown on Broadway in its entirety on CD and six beautiful sides of vinyl. Happy listening, everyone!”

The album has been produced by David Lai, Todd Sickafoose, and Mitchell, co-produced by Mara Isaacs, and executive produced by Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam, and Thomas M. Neff.

Hadestown premiered in 2016 at New York Theatre Workshop, playing productions in Canada and London before coming to Broadway in April 2019. The show won eight Tony Awards: Best Director of a Musical (Rachel Chavkin), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (De Shields), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Bradley King), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Rachel Hauck), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jessica Paz and Nevin Steinberg), Best Orchestrations (Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose), Best Original Score (Mitchell), and Best Musical.

