Hadestown, Oklahoma!, More Cast Albums Receive 2020 Grammy Award Nominations

The 62nd annual ceremony will be held January 26, 2020.

The Recording Academy recognized five cast recordings in the Best Musical Theater Album category for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The nominations were announced November 20.

The album containing music from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was among the nominees, along with Broadway cast albums for Ain't Too Proud, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Oklahoma!

Included in the nominations are the lead singers of each respective recording, including Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and Ephraim Sykes for Ain't Too Proud; Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page for Hadestown; Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo, and Aaron Tveit for Moulin Rouge!; composer and vocalist Imogen Heap for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; and Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa, and Patrick Vaill for Oklahoma!

Also recognized are the albums' producers: Scott M. Riesett (Ain't Too Proud); Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell (also the show's composer-lyricist), and Todd Sickafoose (Hadestown); Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine, and Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!); Heap (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); and Daniel Kluger and Dean Sharenow (Oklahoma!).

Last year's honor went to The Band's Visit, awarded to actors Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk, and Ari'el Stachel; producer Dean Sharenow, and composer David Yazbek.

Also adding to the Broadway roster were nominations for Barbra Streisand (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Walls), Waitress composer-lyricist and star Sara Bareilles (Best American Roots Performance, "Saint Honesty"), Hairspray composer Marc Shaiman (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, Mary Poppins Returns).

Among the 2020 nominees in classical categories was Joyce DiDonato, nominated alongside accompanists Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter, and Craig Terry in Best Classical Solo Vocal Album for Songplay.

The category also includes The Edge of Silence—Works for Voice by György Kurtág (Susan Narucki); Himmelsmusik (Philippe Jaroussky, Céline Scheen, Christina Pluhar, and L'Apreggiata),;Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op. 35 (Matthias Goerne and Leif Ove Andsnes); and A Te, O Cara (Stephen Costello and Constantine Orbelian).

See the full list of nominees at Grammy.com.

