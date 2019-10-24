Hadestown Star Amber Gray Joins Amazon's The Underground Railroad

Hadestown Star Amber Gray Joins Amazon's The Underground Railroad
By Emily Selleck
Oct 24, 2019
The Tony nominee has been tapped for a supporting role in the upcoming limited series.
Amber Gray Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award nominee Amber Gray has been cast in Amazon’s upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad, according to Deadline.

The Hadestown star, who was previously seen on the small screen in Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, will play the supporting role of Gloria Valentine, the daughter of a slave and plantation owner. Her additional credits include Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

The Barry Jenkins-helmed series is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, which follows Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a slave on a Georgian cotton plantation who learns about the Underground Railroad from Caesar (Aaron Pierre) and decides to escape with him.

The series is currently in production.

Getting Into Character With Hadestown’s Amber Gray

Getting Into Character With Hadestown’s Amber Gray

Amber Gray, currently starring as Persephone in Hadestown, arrives at the Walter Kerr, ready for another performance of Anaïs Mitchell's folk opera. Marc J. Franklin
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Gray begins to get into character, starting with her makeup. Marc J. Franklin
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Amidst her busy schedule, Gray takes a second to herself for a breather backstage. Marc J. Franklin
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Hair supervisor Kevin Thomas Garcia chats with Gray as he puts her hair into pin curls. Marc J. Franklin
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
