Hadestown Star Amber Gray Joins Amazon's The Underground Railroad

The Tony nominee has been tapped for a supporting role in the upcoming limited series.

Tony Award nominee Amber Gray has been cast in Amazon’s upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad, according to Deadline.

The Hadestown star, who was previously seen on the small screen in Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, will play the supporting role of Gloria Valentine, the daughter of a slave and plantation owner. Her additional credits include Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

The Barry Jenkins-helmed series is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, which follows Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a slave on a Georgian cotton plantation who learns about the Underground Railroad from Caesar (Aaron Pierre) and decides to escape with him.

The series is currently in production.

