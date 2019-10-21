Hadestown Stars Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Jewelle Blackman Test Their Broadway Knowledge on Playbill — The Game Show

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Hadestown Stars Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Jewelle Blackman Test Their Broadway Knowledge on Playbill — The Game Show
By Roberto Araujo
Oct 21, 2019
Buy Tickets to Hadestown
 
Play along as these Broadway favorites are tested on everything from Broadway to mythology.

All aboard! Get ready to play along with Hadestown's Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Jewelle Blackman in the latest episode of Playbill—The Game Show. Watch the video above to see who emerged as the victor!

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actor's—and your—knowledge of Broadway shows and mythology.

Hadestown won eight Tony Awards in total, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Orchestrations for Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

Hadestown stars Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Anthony Chatmon II. Company swings are Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!