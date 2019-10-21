Hadestown Stars Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Jewelle Blackman Test Their Broadway Knowledge on Playbill — The Game Show

Play along as these Broadway favorites are tested on everything from Broadway to mythology.

All aboard! Get ready to play along with Hadestown's Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Jewelle Blackman in the latest episode of Playbill—The Game Show. Watch the video above to see who emerged as the victor!

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actor's—and your—knowledge of Broadway shows and mythology.

Hadestown won eight Tony Awards in total, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Orchestrations for Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

Hadestown stars Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Anthony Chatmon II. Company swings are Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.