Hadestown Tony Nominee Patrick Page Is Part of January 20 Presentation of Major Barbara

David Staller directs the reading for the Project Shaw series.

Gingold Theatrical Group’s 15th season of Project Shaw, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, kicks off January 20 at 7 PM with a reading of Shaw’s Major Barbara at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre.

Artistic Director David Staller directs a cast that features Hadestown Tony nominee Patrick Page, Tony winner Karen Ziemba, Christian Conn, Christian DeMarais, Dan Domingues, David Huynh, Teresa Avia Lim, Patti Perkins, Justin Robertson, Marissa Rosen, Alicia Thomas, Mark Waldrop, Stephanie Weeks, and Robert Zukerman.

In Major Barbara, the title character is one of the wealthiest heiresses in the world, but has chosen a life of service in the Salvation Army. Her father, whom she barely knows, comes back into the family’s world, and everyone’s life is irrevocably changed forever.

“We’re beginning our 15th season of Project Shaw with one of the most requested of all Shaw plays and, given the provocative approach to comedy, story-telling, and rich character, it’s easy to see why people love it. It’s a comedy about checking our own moral compass and connecting to our true heart. Not easy, of course, but it’s the perfect time of year for taking stock and new beginnings!” said Staller in an earlier statement.

The season will continue February 24 with What Every Woman Knows by J.M. Barrie, directed by Kathy MacGowan.

Tickets are $40 and are available at SymphonySpace.org.

(Updated January 20, 2020)