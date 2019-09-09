Hadestown Tony Winner André De Shields, Donna McKechnie, Ann Reinking Among 2019 Theater Hall of Fame Inductees

Emily Mann and Natasha Katz will also be among those honored at the Gershwin Theatre.

The Theater Hall of Fame Inc. has announced its 2019 inductees: actors André De Shields (a Tony winner this year for Hadestown) and Donna McKechnie, actor-choreographer Ann Reinking, Goodspeed Musicals Founder Michael Price, director-playwright Emily Mann, lighting designer Natasha Katz, theatre critic Michael Feingold, and posthumously, playwright Thomas Meehan.

The 49th annual Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater induction ceremony will be held November 18 at the Gershwin Theatre.



READ: Tony Winner André De Shields to Receive Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement

The Theater Hall of Fame was created in 1970 at the Gershwin Theatre by James M. Nederlander and Earl Blackwell. To be eligible for nomination, the theatre professional must have, at least, 25 years in the Broadway theatre, five major productions, or be a leader of Off-Broadway or a regional theatre pioneer.

The annual voters are the Theater Hall of Fame members and 300 theatre critics across the United States.

Last year's honorees included actors Rene Auberjonais, Christine Baranski, and Cicely Tyson; playwrights María Irene Fornés, David Henry Hwang, and Adrienne Kennedy; director Joe Mantello; and, posthumously, producer James Houghton.

Terry Hodge Taylor produces the annual event; attendance is by invitation only.

From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage 27 PHOTOS