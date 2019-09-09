Hadestown Tony Winner André De Shields, Donna McKechnie, Ann Reinking Among 2019 Theater Hall of Fame Inductees

By Andrew Gans
Sep 09, 2019
 
Emily Mann and Natasha Katz will also be among those honored at the Gershwin Theatre.
The Theater Hall of Fame Inc. has announced its 2019 inductees: actors André De Shields (a Tony winner this year for Hadestown) and Donna McKechnie, actor-choreographer Ann Reinking, Goodspeed Musicals Founder Michael Price, director-playwright Emily Mann, lighting designer Natasha Katz, theatre critic Michael Feingold, and posthumously, playwright Thomas Meehan.

The 49th annual Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater induction ceremony will be held November 18 at the Gershwin Theatre.

The Theater Hall of Fame was created in 1970 at the Gershwin Theatre by James M. Nederlander and Earl Blackwell. To be eligible for nomination, the theatre professional must have, at least, 25 years in the Broadway theatre, five major productions, or be a leader of Off-Broadway or a regional theatre pioneer.

The annual voters are the Theater Hall of Fame members and 300 theatre critics across the United States.

Last year's honorees included actors Rene Auberjonais, Christine Baranski, and Cicely Tyson; playwrights María Irene Fornés, David Henry Hwang, and Adrienne Kennedy; director Joe Mantello; and, posthumously, producer James Houghton.

Terry Hodge Taylor produces the annual event; attendance is by invitation only.

From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage

From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage

McKechnie won a Tony for her performance in A Chorus Line in 1976.

27 PHOTOS
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington in Promises, Promises
Donna McKechnie, Dean Jones and Pamela Myers in <i>Company</i>.
Donna McKechnie, Dean Jones and Pamela Myers in Company Friedman-Abeles
(l.-r.) Susan Browning, Donna McKechnie and Pamela Myers in the original production of <i>Company</i>
Susan Browning, Donna McKechnie, and Pamela Myers in Company Photo by Martha Swope
_Production_Photo_Company_HR.jpg
Donna McKechnie in Company Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Donna McKechnie and Ron Husmann in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Fran Stevens and Donna McKechnie in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Ron Husmann and Donna McKechnie in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A scene from the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line.
Donna McKechnie and company of A Chorus Line Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
_Broadway_Production_Photo_nypl.digitalcollections.acfeeb2d-7e4c-4ce7-e040-e00a180644aa.001.w_HR.jpg
Donna McKechnie in A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Donna McKechnie records the <i>Chorus Line</i> cast album
Donna McKechnie records the Chorus Line cast album Sony Music Archives
Share

