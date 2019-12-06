Hair, Daniel Sullivan-Helmed Henry V, More Heading to Old Globe in Summer 2020

Hair, Daniel Sullivan-Helmed Henry V, More Heading to Old Globe in Summer 2020
By Ryan McPhee
Dec 06, 2019
 
The San Diego company will present Henry V and The Taming of the Shrew in Balboa Park.
Daniel Sullivan Marc J. Franklin

The Old Globe will present two Shakespeare titles, a beloved American musical, and the world premiere of a new take on a familiar title as part of its 2020 summer season, including the 2020 Summer Shakespeare Festival in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

The lineup kicks off outdoors with The Taming of the Shrew; director Shana Cooper’s contemporary staging will run June 14–19. Henry V, directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, will follow August 11 through September 13.

Between the two Bard titles will be a production of Hair, directed by James Vásquez and choreographed by Hamilton alum Rickey Tripp; performances will run July 2 through August 9. Lastly, a new version of Dial M for Murder, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Globe veteran Stafford Arima, will go up July 25 through August 23.

For more information, visit OldGlobe.org.

